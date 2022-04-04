Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 3,107 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,812 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $49.06. 719,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,371,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.56. The company has a market cap of $199.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.