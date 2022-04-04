Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 179 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 231,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $418.33. 101,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,404,221. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $404.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.81 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

