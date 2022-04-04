Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 203.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 831.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 359.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $302,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 1,760 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.30. 9,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,378. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.03 and a 12-month high of $196.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

