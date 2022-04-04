Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 160 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $2,535,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,779 shares of company stock worth $5,641,637 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $251.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.22 and a 200-day moving average of $279.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.07.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

