Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $186,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 23.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,135 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Saia by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after acquiring an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Saia by 1,104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Saia by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71,539 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.31.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAIA stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $233.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,684. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.12 and a 200-day moving average of $290.18. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.02 and a 52 week high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

