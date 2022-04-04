Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New $261,000 Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Western Digital by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $425,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,542 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after purchasing an additional 994,582 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after acquiring an additional 889,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $30,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,054. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average is $56.06. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

