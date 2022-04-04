Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 977.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,540,000 after buying an additional 117,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in IQVIA by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after purchasing an additional 370,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.39.

IQV traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $238.88. The stock had a trading volume of 33,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,370. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.59.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

