Toth Financial Advisory Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 395.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $229,834,000. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,619 shares of company stock worth $24,093,947. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.00. 73,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.64. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.36 and a beta of 1.41.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

