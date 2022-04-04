Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 4,100 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 189.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,625,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.25. 288,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,151,146. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.29 and a 200-day moving average of $161.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

