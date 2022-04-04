Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 24.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVCO traded up $3.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.70. The stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,983. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.46 and a twelve month high of $327.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.32.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $2.30. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $431.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVCO. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

