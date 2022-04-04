Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TD. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.32.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.