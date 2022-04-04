Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of TOPS stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Top Ships has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Top Ships by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 257,765 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Top Ships by 948.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 136,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 123,477 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Top Ships by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Top Ships in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Top Ships in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

