Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE TMP opened at $79.03 on Thursday. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

