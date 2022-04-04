TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is specialises in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology(R) platform through its SteraMist(R) products – a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide. TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is based in BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. “

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of TOMZ opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -0.38. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 60.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOMZ. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.