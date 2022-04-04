Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Barclays

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.53.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $47.88 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.