Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.53.

NYSE TOL opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.14. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 39.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after acquiring an additional 186,969 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

