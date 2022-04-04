Todd Mcelhatton Sells 9,962 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $145,744.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $75,435.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,434. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora during the first quarter valued at $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 349.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

