Toast (NYSE:TOST) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Get Toast alerts:

Shares of TOST traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,370,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,040. Toast has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.19.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Toast will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 482,762 shares of company stock worth $14,529,663.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.