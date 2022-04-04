TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Barclays

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.05.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average of $68.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.