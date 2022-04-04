Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.78

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 125494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Titan Mining from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$105.62 million and a P/E ratio of 185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Titan Mining Company Profile (TSE:TI)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.