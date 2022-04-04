Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $629.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 2.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 588,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after acquiring an additional 77,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 189,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

