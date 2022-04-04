Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
NYSE:TDW opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11. Tidewater has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.33. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $105.18 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.
Tidewater Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tidewater (TDW)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.