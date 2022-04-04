Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NYSE:TDW opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11. Tidewater has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.33. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $105.18 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

