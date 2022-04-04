thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.41

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 16009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($19.78) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.31) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp AG will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

