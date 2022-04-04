Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWKS. Zacks Investment Research cut Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,701,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

