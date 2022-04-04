THG Plc (LON:THG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 543.40 ($7.12).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.55) target price on shares of THG in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of THG from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 440 ($5.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of THG from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 217 ($2.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.17) target price on shares of THG in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

LON THG opened at GBX 92.96 ($1.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90. THG has a 1 year low of GBX 70.49 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 717.50 ($9.40). The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 231.88.

THG plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

