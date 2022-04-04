THG Plc (LON:THG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

THG Plc (LON:THGGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 543.40 ($7.12).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.55) target price on shares of THG in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of THG from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 440 ($5.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of THG from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 217 ($2.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.17) target price on shares of THG in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

LON THG opened at GBX 92.96 ($1.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90. THG has a 1 year low of GBX 70.49 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 717.50 ($9.40). The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 231.88.

About THG (Get Rating)

THG plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for THG (LON:THG)

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.