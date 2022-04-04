The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.58. 8,171,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,963,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.90. The stock has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.