The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lowered by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $137.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.10 and its 200 day moving average is $154.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

