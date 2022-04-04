The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,220 ($15.98) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.68) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.68) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.37) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Unite Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,253.33 ($16.42).
LON UTG traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,151 ($15.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The Unite Group has a 1-year low of GBX 934.80 ($12.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.37). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,064.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,085.36. The firm has a market cap of £4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 13.52.
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
