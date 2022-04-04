The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Get The Sage Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGPYY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.71) to GBX 880 ($11.53) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 590 ($7.73) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.79) to GBX 890 ($11.66) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $602.50.

SGPYY opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49.

About The Sage Group (Get Rating)

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Sage Group (SGPYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.