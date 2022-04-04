The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) President Purchases $33,390.00 in Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MAC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,677,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,059. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,999.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 417.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after buying an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 44.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 14.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Macerich by 26.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

About Macerich (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.