The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $154.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.73 and its 200-day moving average is $134.63. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $154.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,299 shares of company stock worth $4,868,323. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.