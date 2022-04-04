The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Target Price to $65.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.72, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.