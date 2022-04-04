The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $3.90

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.80 to $3.90 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

LDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $22.90.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 242,106 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $910,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,258,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,817 and have sold 225,000 shares valued at $963,000.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in loanDepot by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in loanDepot by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

