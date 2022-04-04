The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 185 Price Target

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VOD. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 172.29 ($2.26).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD stock traded down GBX 0.87 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 125.53 ($1.64). 66,477,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,985,125. The stock has a market cap of £35.60 billion and a PE ratio of -251.06. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.37.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.