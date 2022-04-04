The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €133.30 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.30 ($146.48) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($170.33) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €118.00 ($129.67) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €143.80 ($158.02) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($158.24) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €139.65 ($153.46).

LEG opened at €104.70 ($115.05) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €111.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €120.15. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($82.60) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($108.24).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

