The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €110.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.20 ($79.34) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($126.37) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €98.89 ($108.67).

Gerresheimer stock opened at €66.05 ($72.58) on Friday. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €53.45 ($58.74) and a 12-month high of €99.40 ($109.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

