The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). GAP reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on GPS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.04. 482,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,516,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. GAP has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $37.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

