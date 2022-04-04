The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.47. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 1.07.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

