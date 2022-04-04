TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives $38.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of TGTX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 1,638,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.12.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,824,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,659,000 after buying an additional 1,527,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,436,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,392,000 after buying an additional 755,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after buying an additional 677,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

