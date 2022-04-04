Tezos Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $108.33 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and approximately $108.33 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $4.01 or 0.00008703 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.44 or 0.00250374 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00012082 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 911,521,830 coins and its circulating supply is 889,835,843 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

