Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Textron posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.22.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,883. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Textron has a 1 year low of $56.52 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

Textron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.