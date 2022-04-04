Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TXN. Edward Jones lowered Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Shares of TXN opened at $182.08 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $161.04 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.02. The firm has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

