Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Receives $6.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($7.14) to €6.60 ($7.25) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS TEZNY traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $26.10. 13,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,987. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is also involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

