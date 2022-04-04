Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

