Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telstra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.91.

Telstra stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Telstra has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

