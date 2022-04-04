Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) to report $45.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.50 million and the highest is $46.00 million. Telos posted sales of $55.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year sales of $235.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.80 million to $241.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $277.67 million, with estimates ranging from $268.50 million to $289.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

TLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Telos by 283.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 46,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Telos by 156.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 234,762 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Telos by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Telos by 196.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos in the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $10.51. 37,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,765. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Telos has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $37.46. The company has a market cap of $713.29 million, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.98.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

