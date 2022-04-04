Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) PT Lowered to €4.00 at Barclays

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €4.20 ($4.62) to €4.00 ($4.40) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
TEF has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Telefónica from €4.60 ($5.05) to €4.80 ($5.27) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Telefónica from €3.70 ($4.07) to €4.30 ($4.73) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.48.
Shares of TEF opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $5.17.
Telefónica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telefónica (TEF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.