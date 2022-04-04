Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) PT Lowered to €4.00 at Barclays

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €4.20 ($4.62) to €4.00 ($4.40) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TEF has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Telefónica from €4.60 ($5.05) to €4.80 ($5.27) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Telefónica from €3.70 ($4.07) to €4.30 ($4.73) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.48.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Shares of TEF opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $5.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 722.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.