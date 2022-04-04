Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE VIV opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. Research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is 48.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

