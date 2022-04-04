Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TIIAY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telecom Italia from €0.27 ($0.30) to €0.23 ($0.25) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Telecom Italia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.53) to €0.37 ($0.41) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.70.

OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

