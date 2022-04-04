TD Securities Boosts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$75.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRP. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded TC Energy to a hold rating and set a C$68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut TC Energy to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$68.38.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$71.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$57.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.42.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06. The company had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.4899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 187.10%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 13,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.70, for a total transaction of C$896,247.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,790.50. Also, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total value of C$1,348,158.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$575,636.26. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares valued at $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

